iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTP) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0716 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IBTP traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $25.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 650. iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $26.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.