iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTP) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0716 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBTP traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $25.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 650. iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $26.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14.

