iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGA) Announces Dividend of $0.09

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0944 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IBGA stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 513 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,625. iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $27.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.38.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.