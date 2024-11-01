iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Shares Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.93 and last traded at $11.88. Approximately 1,248,264 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 222% from the average daily volume of 387,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62. The company has a market cap of $140.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $760,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 110,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 332,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 14,124 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

