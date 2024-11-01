iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) Trading Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.09 and last traded at $44.10. 482 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 7,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.28.

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.53. The company has a market capitalization of $156.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (ACWF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to 4 factors (quality, value, momentum and small size) while maintaining similar characteristics to the MSCI ACWI Index.

