iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) Holdings Increased by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the second quarter worth about $783,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:EIS traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $68.28. 1,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,709. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.13. The company has a market cap of $170.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $69.42.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Israel Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Israeli firms. EIS was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

