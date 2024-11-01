iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 534,873 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 314,385 shares.The stock last traded at $34.36 and had previously closed at $33.92.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Spain ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWP. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $643,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,161,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,364,000 after buying an additional 793,688 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 264,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,271,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

