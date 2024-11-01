iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

IWS stock opened at $130.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.27. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $98.21 and a 52 week high of $134.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

