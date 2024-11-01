iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR) Shares Purchased by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 337,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after buying an additional 15,505 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:MEAR opened at $50.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.15. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $50.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1401 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

