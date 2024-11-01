iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,924,445 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 2,871,567 shares.The stock last traded at $110.54 and had previously closed at $110.52.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.34.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
