iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,924,445 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 2,871,567 shares.The stock last traded at $110.54 and had previously closed at $110.52.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.34.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 116.1% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 971,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,353,000 after purchasing an additional 521,879 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 423.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 464,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,320,000 after buying an additional 375,648 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,418,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,797,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

