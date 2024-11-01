iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Planning LLC

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. iShares USD Green Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.68% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1,493.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 92,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 86,249 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $617,000.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BGRN traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.25. The stock had a trading volume of 13,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,820. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.14. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $48.54.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares USD Green Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

