Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Declares $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Itaú Unibanco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.3% per year over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 4.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ITUB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.04. 3,682,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,760,758. Itaú Unibanco has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. The company has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

