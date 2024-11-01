Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target Raised to $132.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ITRI. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Itron in a report on Monday, August 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Itron from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.42.

Get Itron alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Itron

Itron Trading Up 7.6 %

ITRI opened at $111.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.35. Itron has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $116.39.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.71. Itron had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $615.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Itron will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $425,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,169. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $51,994.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,326.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $425,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,169. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,276 shares of company stock worth $4,515,846. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 85.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Itron by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 46.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 21.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Itron by 315.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.