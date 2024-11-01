ITT (NYSE:ITT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.800-5.860 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. ITT also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.80-5.86 EPS.

ITT Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ITT traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ITT has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $153.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.12.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ITT had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $885.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ITT will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

ITT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on ITT from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

