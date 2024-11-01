J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.09 and last traded at $46.09, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.09.

J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.84.

J D Wetherspoon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7648 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

