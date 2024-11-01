Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) EVP Sells $523,725.24 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $523,725.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,421,476.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jabil Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE JBL traded up $4.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.67. 1,374,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,903. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $156.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 2.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Jabil

About Jabil

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.