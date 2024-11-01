Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Has $12.65 Million Stock Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the period. Goosehead Insurance comprises approximately 2.6% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Goosehead Insurance worth $12,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSHD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 49.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 195.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen cut Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.30.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $108.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 151.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $50.47 and a 12 month high of $111.41.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 284.41% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $78.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Adrienne Kebodeaux sold 43,928 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $4,402,024.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Adrienne Kebodeaux sold 43,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $4,402,024.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 2,167 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $195,225.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,450. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,726 shares of company stock worth $10,712,638 over the last three months. 48.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

