Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Has $18.23 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $18,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $75.90 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.91 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.