JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Given New $41.00 Price Target at B. Riley

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on JAKK. Small Cap Consu upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on JAKKS Pacific in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of JAKKS Pacific stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.68. 62,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,738. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.34. JAKKS Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.36. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $321.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.44 million. Analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 1,617.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 15.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 50.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

