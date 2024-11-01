Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) to Issue Dividend of $0.25

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2533 per share on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of JAAA stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.68. 8,668,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,858. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $50.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.76.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

