Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,489 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.20% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,275,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,511,000 after acquiring an additional 668,428 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 980,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,077,000 after buying an additional 131,009 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 919,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,629,000 after acquiring an additional 29,629 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 652,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,673,000 after acquiring an additional 46,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 237.1% during the 1st quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 600,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,115,000 after acquiring an additional 422,236 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.87. 105,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,537. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $49.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.66.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

