Jefferies Financial Group Issues Positive Forecast for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Price

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Paycom Software from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.92.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.19. The company had a trading volume of 235,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,477. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.23. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $139.50 and a fifty-two week high of $222.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.19 million. As a group, analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total transaction of $303,478.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,978,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,599,670.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total transaction of $303,478.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,978,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,599,670.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total transaction of $1,853,354.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,990,547.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,540 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,957,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,996,000 after acquiring an additional 685,190 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,069,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,925,000 after acquiring an additional 92,049 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 626,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,709,000 after purchasing an additional 79,299 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 1,011.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 581,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,244,000 after acquiring an additional 529,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,122,000 after acquiring an additional 26,934 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.