Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Trading Down 10.3% – Here’s Why

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Free Report) traded down 10.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.84). 204,595 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 129,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.94).

The company has a quick ratio of 18.80, a current ratio of 69.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 62.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 98.65.

About Jersey Oil and Gas

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the North Sea of the United Kingdom. The company holds a 100% interest in the Buchan and J2 project, which include P2498 Blocks 20/5A, 20/5E, and 21/1A licenses; and a 100% working interest in the Verbier project covering P2170 Blocks 20/5B and 21/1D licenses.

