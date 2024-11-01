JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,053 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 55.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JCPB opened at $46.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average is $46.89.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

