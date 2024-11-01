JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 3,411.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 275,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 62,266 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 14,815 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 81,800.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 573,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 572,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 22,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

PDBC stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.76.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.