JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $555,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 408.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $134.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $163.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.38 and a 200-day moving average of $135.71.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Baird R W raised United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

