JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,395 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,321 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Comcast by 8.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 191,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,513,000 after buying an additional 15,664 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $4,117,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,210,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $92,331,000 after buying an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3,816.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 558,382 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,866,000 after buying an additional 544,123 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.67 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $171.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average is $39.55.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

