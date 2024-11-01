JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of VanEck Long Muni ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLN. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,427,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,833 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,575,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,363,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $4,129,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 396.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 245,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 196,097 shares during the period.

BATS:MLN opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.98.

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

