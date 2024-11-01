Jito Tops 24 Hour Volume of $36.15 Million (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 1st. One Jito token can now be purchased for about $2.25 or 0.00003241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jito has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Jito has a market capitalization of $259.21 million and $36.15 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jito Profile

Jito was first traded on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 128,473,020 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.29596566 USD and is down -4.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 241 active market(s) with $41,639,093.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

