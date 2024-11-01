JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $58.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CZR. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.17. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 2.97.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,635,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,829,000 after acquiring an additional 75,898 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 270.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 20,692 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 201.8% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 60,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 40,517 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 132,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 263.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 345,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,111,000 after acquiring an additional 250,354 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

