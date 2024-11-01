JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Position Raised by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $58.68 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $59.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day moving average of $57.42. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

