JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.37% of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JMEE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 76.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Get JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

JMEE stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,363. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $62.69.

About JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.