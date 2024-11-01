Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. Kadant had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $271.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kadant Stock Up 3.5 %

Kadant stock traded up $11.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $344.61. 8,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,510. Kadant has a one year low of $231.83 and a one year high of $363.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $323.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 13.10%.

Insider Transactions at Kadant

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 2,000 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $674,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,950. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

KAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Kadant from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Report on KAI

Kadant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.