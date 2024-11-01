Kellanova (NYSE:K) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of Kellanova stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,864,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,387. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.63 and its 200 day moving average is $68.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $50.81 and a twelve month high of $81.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Sunday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.96.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $5,757,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,830,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,990,320.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total transaction of $9,241,118.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,368,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,201,136.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $5,757,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,830,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,990,320.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,227,864 shares of company stock worth $98,438,243 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

