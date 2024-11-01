Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Position Lessened by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,875 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,789,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,908,497 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kenvue by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,565,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,773,000 after acquiring an additional 25,238,112 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Kenvue by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 79,863,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kenvue by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,319,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kenvue by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,444,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on KVUE shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $23.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.38.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.38%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

