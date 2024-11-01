KeyCorp Boosts Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $47.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the cable giant’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.75 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $44.24. 3,810,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,580,838. Comcast has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.55. The company has a market cap of $171.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,015,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929,963 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,329,384 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,500,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,626 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Comcast by 41.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,214,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,302 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 25,881.7% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $470,391,000 after buying an additional 10,809,231 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 10,818,009 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,633,000 after purchasing an additional 219,894 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

