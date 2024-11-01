Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Lowered to C$190.00 at TD Securities

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$195.00 to C$190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KXS. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$192.67.

Kinaxis Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of Kinaxis stock traded up C$12.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$166.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,671. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.71, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$154.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$154.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of C$132.93 and a 1-year high of C$172.83.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$170.56 million. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinaxis will post 4.2526231 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.56, for a total value of C$104,841.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$124,284.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. In other news, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.56, for a total value of C$104,841.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$124,284.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Angel Luis Mendez purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$148.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$208,537.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,146. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

