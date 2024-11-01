Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and traded as low as $7.90. Kingfisher shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 46,995 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KGFHY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kingfisher to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Kingfisher to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KGFHY

Kingfisher Price Performance

Kingfisher Cuts Dividend

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Kingfisher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.