Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $112.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.51 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:KNSA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.53. 149,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,461. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.42. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -159.85 and a beta of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Eben Tessari sold 17,500 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $470,925.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,226,805.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, insider John F. Paolini sold 60,692 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,585,275.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,232.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eben Tessari sold 17,500 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $470,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,226,805.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,692 shares of company stock worth $2,950,315 in the last ninety days. 54.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

