Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $535.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.88.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $428.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $464.02 and its 200 day moving average is $427.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $325.01 and a 1 year high of $548.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $418.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 408.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 61 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 113.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.