Kura Oncology (KURA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kura Oncology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.03. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $24.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Kura Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

