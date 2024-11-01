Kura Oncology (KURA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter.
Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kura Oncology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Kura Oncology Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.03. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $24.17.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KURA
About Kura Oncology
Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kura Oncology
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Apple Earnings – When Really Good Just Isn’t Good Enough
Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.