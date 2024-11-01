Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.88%. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KYMR stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.83. The company had a trading volume of 149,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,110. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 2.21. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $53.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $651,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $245,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $651,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KYMR. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.92.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

