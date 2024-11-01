Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.340-0.340 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.6 billion-$13.6 billion.

Kyocera Stock Performance

Shares of KYOCY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 74,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Kyocera has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76.

Get Kyocera alerts:

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Analysts anticipate that Kyocera will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.