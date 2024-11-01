Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $75.35 and last traded at $74.54. 1,649,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 11,252,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lam Research from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.03.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 50.60%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,364,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 141.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 14.7% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.