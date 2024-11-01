Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $368.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.80 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.64%. Laureate Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Laureate Education updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ LAUR traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.90. 591,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Laureate Education has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $18.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Laureate Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

