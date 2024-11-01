Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Sells 155 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.06% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLTR. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 45.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 434.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 264,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,241,000 after acquiring an additional 214,859 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLTR traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.33. 894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,576. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $84.42 and a 12 month high of $121.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.02.

