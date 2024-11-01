Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Update

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of LGI stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $16.58. 4,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,143. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average is $16.75. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $18.23.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.1494 dividend. This is an increase from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Institutional Trading of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 19.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 588,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 96,429 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 82.1% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $698,000.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

