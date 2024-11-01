Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LAZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lazard from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lazard from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Lazard from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Lazard Stock Performance

Shares of Lazard stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.17. 311,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,149. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average of $44.21. Lazard has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $54.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Lazard had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lazard will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 87,770 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $4,219,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,553,225 shares in the company, valued at $74,679,058. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 87,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $4,219,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,553,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,679,058. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 86,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $4,338,134.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,640,995 shares in the company, valued at $82,082,569.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,497 shares of company stock worth $8,658,086. 3.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lazard

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 58.9% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 18,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in Lazard by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 18,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard by 1,125.0% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. 54.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lazard

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

