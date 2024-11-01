Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.22 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Lazard Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:LAZ traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $53.31. 1,001,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Lazard has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $54.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.21.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is 129.03%.

In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 87,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $4,219,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,553,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,679,058. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 87,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $4,219,981.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,553,225 shares in the company, valued at $74,679,058. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 86,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $4,338,134.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,640,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,082,569.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,658,086. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAZ. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Lazard from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Lazard from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Lazard from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lazard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

