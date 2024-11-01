Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,660 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,138,000. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,912,000 after acquiring an additional 614,652 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,673,000 after acquiring an additional 552,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $181,622,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $386.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,711. The stock has a market cap of $133.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $274.59 and a 52 week high of $397.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $380.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.90.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

