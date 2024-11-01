Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.9% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.36. 347,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,808. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $210.85 and a 52 week high of $289.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

